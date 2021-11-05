The latest round of WWE releases have started, and NXT's Scarlett Bordeaux is no longer with the company.

Following the WWE earnings call from earlier today, several superstars were informed of their releases, Scarlett being among them.

Scarlett is engaged to Karrion Kross, who was also released today from the main roster with WWE RAW. Many fans were confused as to why Scarlett wasn't brought up from NXT with Kross months ago, and we now have our answer, sadly.

Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13 Officially free to work in 30 days! Officially free to work in 30 days!

Scarlett has a 30-day non-compete with her WWE NXT contract

The news was confirmed by Scarlett herself. She took to Twitter to announce that she would be free to work in 30 days and that "The Smokeshow" is back.

For those unfamiliar, "The Smokeshow" was the character Scarlett utilized in IMPACT Wrestling prior to signing with WWE. Now that she has been released, she will return to the former gimmick when she enters the free-agent market in 30 days.

With Kross also being released, you have to believe these two would make an incredible package deal for whatever company wants to sign them. Wherever they end up, you best believe the duo will have something to prove the next time you see them inside a squared circle.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda throughout the evening for more information on the latest round of unfortunate WWE releases.

Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13 And yes…The Smokeshow is back. And yes…The Smokeshow is back.

What are your thoughts on Scarlett's release? Which company do you think she will sign with? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

