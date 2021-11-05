Keith Lee and Mia Yim released by WWE - reports

Keith Lee and Mia Yim started in NXT the same year.

According to reports, Keith Lee and Mia Yim have been released from their WWE contracts. PWInsider was the first to break the news.

Keith Lee and Mia Yim both began their WWE careers in NXT, with Lee even claiming both the North American and NXT Championships. Lee started with the company in 2018, while Yim appeared as a wrestler a year earlier as part of the Mae Young Classic. She then signed a contract later that year. She had previously been on WWE TV as one of Adam Rose's "Rosebuds."

The HBIC @MiaYim m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_59… The last year speaking out about surviving domestic abuse has been emotional. But I'm stronger now. #PutTheNailinIt The last year speaking out about surviving domestic abuse has been emotional. But I'm stronger now. #PutTheNailinIt m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_59…

Lee would make his main roster debut on RAW in 2020, following an impressive showing at Survivor Series the previous year. Before this release, he was reintroduced on RAW with the new nickname "Bearcat" Lee. Mia Yim would also make her main roster debut as part of the faction RETRIBUTION, under the name Reckoning. Following the group's split, Yim was regularly rumored to appear on SmackDown, but this never materialized.

Also of note is that both Keith Lee and Mia Yim were engaged earlier this year. The two were out of commission for a while when the two of them were handling being diagnosed with COVID, as well as a heart issue for Lee.

Edited by Genci Papraniku