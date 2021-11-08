Released WWE star reveals how much control Vince McMahon still has over her character 

It's no secret that WWE owns the rights to its wrestlers' in-ring names, likenesses, and other intellectual properties. What many fans might not know, however, is that the company also has some control over its talent's social media accounts.

This has been brought forth by recently released NXT Superstar Franky Monet AKA Taya Valkyrie.

After a fan commented on her Instagram post stating they love that she didn't change her handle after her release, Valkyrie responded by saying it's up to WWE to change her name back. She added that she wants things to go back to normal as soon as possible.

Franky Monet replies to a fan on her Instagram post

WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon issued a statement last year prohibiting Superstars from using third-party services such as Twitch and Cameo.

While many stars agreed to the decision, inaugural Queens Crown tournament winner Zelina Vega refused to give up her Twitch channel. This subsequently led to her release from the company, though she was rehired later on.

Taya Valkyrie only lasted about 8 months in WWE

Taya Valkyrie is best known for her time at IMPACT Wrestling, where she performed for a few years before joining WWE. She competed in NXT under the ring name Franky Monet.

On November 5, she was reportedly released from her contract alongside several other stars such as Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, and Ember Moon due to budget cuts. She went on to issue a statement thanking Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and the Performance Center staff for welcoming her with open arms. She also said she was surprised by her release, but it's not the end of the road for her.

She has a 30-day non-compete clause which means she can't wrestle for any other promotion until the contract expires. After that, there's a chance we could see her in IMPACT Wrestling or possibly even AEW.

