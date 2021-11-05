WWE releases NXT's Franky Monet

The latest round of WWE releases have started, and NXT's Franky Monet is no longer with the company.

Following the WWE earnings call from earlier today, several superstars were informed of their releases, Franky Monet being among them.

The former Taya Valkyrie is the wife of WWE RAW Superstar John Morrison. Many fans once thought that these two would make an incredible duo on the main roster, but that can no longer be the case.

Franky Monet should also be under a 30-day non-compete

As part of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster, Franky Monet will only be under a 30-day non-compete contract and will be free to work wherever she desires in early December.

Taya Valkyrie had a fantastic run at IMPACT Wrestling before signing with WWE earlier this year. While it's possible she returns to IMPACT, there could be interest from All Elite Wrestling as well, but fans will find out soon enough.

As of this writing, here is the list of everyone who has been reportedly released this evening:

Scarlett Bordeaux

Karrion Kross

Franky Monet

Ember Moon

Keith Lee

Mia Yim

B-Fab

Eva Marie

Lince Dorado

Gran Metalik

Harry Smith

Nia Jax

Jeet Rama

Katrina Cortez

Trey Baxter

Zayda Ramier

Jessi Kamea

Oney Lorcan

What are your thoughts on Franky Monet's release? Where do you think she'll sign with next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

