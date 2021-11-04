5 things Triple H disclosed about his relationship with Stephanie McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are very private people. Nonetheless, the former has revealed a few things in the past few years.

The Game began his relationship with The Billion Dollar Princess in 2000. The couple initially faced several obstacles. However, they overcame them and married three years later. They have now been together for over two decades.

Despite being private about their life, Triple H has disclosed some lesser-known information about his relationship with Stephanie in interviews and his book "Triple H Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body" in the past few years. The King of Kings mainly spoke about the early days of his romance with Vince McMahon's daughter.

Here are five things Triple H has revealed about his relationship with Stephanie McMahon.

#5. Some people turned on Triple H and tried to destroy his relationship with Stephanie McMahon

When Triple H first started dating Stephanie McMahon, several people in the WWE locker room were not thrilled. Some even tried to destroy the couple's relationship.

In his book "Triple H Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body," he revealed that some people turned on him because of his relationship with Mr. McMahon's daughter.

"People really started to get negative about my role in the company and how it was bulls**t that I was still working but also helping make decisions. It bothered me somewhat at first because I felt that so many of the same people who two years earlier were praising me - 'You're the hardest-working guy in the business,' they'd say or 'The sh*t you're doing right now is the greatest thing in the entire industry' - were now saying I had no talent, no ability, and the only reason I was in the top spot at all was because I was 'ban**** the boss's daughter'," Triple H wrote.

The Game also disclosed that some people tried to shatter his relationship with Stephanie. Nonetheless, many of them gave up when the couple got married.

"They see that not only are Stephanie and I married, but the love we share is so strong, so real, they don't have a chance to destroy it," Triple H added.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are WWE's top executives. The former is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development, while his McMahon is the Chief Brand Officer.

