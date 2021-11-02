3 WWE Superstars who took shots at Triple H and 2 who praised him

Triple H has always been a polarizing figure in the wrestling industry. Hence, while a few former/current WWE Superstars have praised The Game, others have taken shots at him.

Several WWE Superstars have worked closely with Triple H in the past few years. Being the Executive Producer of NXT, the 52-year-old has helped many wrestlers fulfill their potential and become stars in Vince McMahon's company. A few of them have praised him for the work he has been doing and the help he has given them.

Nonetheless, other WWE Superstars have taken shots at The King of Kings in the past few years for various reasons, including his production of NXT. Here are three WWE Superstars who took shots at Triple H and two who praised him:

#5. Former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson took a shot at Triple H

Since 2019, AEW has been trying to compete with WWE. Between October 2019 and April of this year, The Game's NXT went into direct competition with AEW Dynamite as they aired simultaneously in what became known as the Wednesday Night Wars.

However, WWE later moved NXT to Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays. Because of that decision, former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson took massive shots at WWE and Triple H last September:

"What happened to The Wednesday wars. F**k they gave up quick," Karl Anderson tweeted.

One fan replied to Anderson's tweet saying that NXT is WWE's developmental brand and was competing with AEW's flagship product. The current IMPACT Tag Team Champion responded with another tweet:

"NXT was putting out s**t product constantly, this is on them and Hunter," he wrote.

Anderson spent nearly four years in WWE between 2016 and 2020. He then left, alongside his tag team partner Luke Gallows, and joined IMPACT Wrestling. They also made a few appearances in All Elite Wrestling.

Last July, Anderson and Gallows captured the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. They became the second-ever tag team to win the tag championships in WWE, IMPACT, and NJPW, after The Dudley Boyz.

