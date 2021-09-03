"NXT was putting out s**t product constantly" - Former champion takes a massive shot at Triple H and WWE

Karl Anderson has taken some massive shots at WWE and Triple H.

NXT is undergoing some massive changes, with reports suggesting that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will be taking over and producing the shows. WWE has also unveiled a new logo for NXT and the brand will reportedly look very different in the coming months.

Taking to his Twitter, Karl Anderson referenced the recent rebranding of NXT, bringing up the Wednesday Night Wars between them and AEW Dynamite. He went on to claim that WWE gave up on it quickly.

"What happened to The Wednesday wars. F**k they gave up quick," wrote Karl Anderson in his tweet.

Anderson's recent Twitter activities have garnered the attention of fans, many of whom are calling him out for being disrespectful. One fan claimed that NXT was a development brand going up against AEW's flagship product. Replying to this, Anderson took a massive dig at the Black and Gold brand and blamed WWE and Triple H for that.

"NXT was putting out s**t product constantly, this is on them and Hunter," tweeted Karl Anderson.

You can see the screenshot of the same below.

Karl Anderson took some massive shots at NXT and Triple H

Triple H's rumored role in NXT after rebranding

The recent reports of Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard taking over NXT have left fans wondering about the role of Triple H in the brand going forward. He founded NXT and has been the senior producer of the Black and Gold brand, getting a lot of praise from fans for his booking.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, the day-to-day operations of NXT won't change drastically. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and other prominent officials will still be involved with the brand.

"After talking to sources regarding NXT: the day to day operation isn't changing that drastically. Still very much in the hands of HHH, HBK, Regal, Bloom etc. However, the look of the weekly TV product will have a "Vince & Co" stamp on it. I expect it to be subtle to start… then?" wrote WrestleVotes.

