Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will produce the new-look WWE NXT - Reports

WWE NXT is reportedly going to look even more different than we thought.

There has been a lot of uncertainty in recent weeks about what the rebrand of WWE NXT would look like. We now have more information regarding that, thanks to Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live stating that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will produce the show going forward.

"Anything can change, anything is possible, but I talked a while ago about how we’re gonna have a new NXT," Bryan Alvarez said. "It’s gonna be like the old NXT. I have heard from several people now that when they go back to live shows, this is going to be a Vince McMahon-Bruce Prichard production."

Dave Meltzer chimed in on these reports later with more information:

"McMahon and Prichard will be behind the big decisions, not the little ones, and will be behind marketing, promotion, and direction," Dave Meltzer said. "Their role in booking may only be regarding those at the top."

More on rumors of Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard producing NXT



Additional details on Fightful Selecthttps://t.co/Zi1uKJB8Tv pic.twitter.com/Oo0a0jpfdS — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 1, 2021

WWE NXT talent is being left in the dark regarding the new direction of the brand

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has provided further information on this report, stating that NXT talent haven't been informed yet of such changes and have been pretty much left in the dark regarding the rebranding of WWE NXT.

While neither Vince McMahon nor Bruce Prichard were present at the last set of tapings, Sapp reports that Prichard is scheduled to be at the Capitol Wrestling Center this weekend, but not all talent has been mandated to be there for that.

As of this writing, "RIP NXT" is currently trending at the 8th spot in the United States on Twitter.

What do you make of these latest reports? Are you worried about the future of WWE NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Prem Deshpande