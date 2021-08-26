Every Diva Search Winner: Where are they now?

Six women have been crowned winners of the Diva Search competition, but only one remains in WWE today.

The Diva search was a talent competition that WWE held six times between 2003 and 2013. It aimed at finding new female talents to join the WWE women's division. The competition resulted in WWE signing several talents, not just the six winners.

While some Diva search winners excelled and went on to become champions, others were not as successful. Some of them spent years in WWE without any real accomplishment.

Today, all the Diva Search winners are not in WWE except for one. She recently returned to Vince McMahon's company after years of absence. The others have all taken different paths. While some continued their careers in the pro wrestling industry, others are currently working in non-wrestling-related jobs.

Let's take a look at every Diva Search winner and where they are now.

#6. 2003 WWE Diva Search Jaime Koeppe

In June 2003, WWE announced the launch of a new competition called The WWE Diva Search. According to the press release, it was open to "women 18 or older who believe they have the beauty, brawn, and brains to become the newest WWE Diva."

Then-WWE Executive Vice President of Marketing Kurt Schneider spoke about the new contest stating that it will make one female's dream come true.

"The 2003 WWE Diva Search will make a dream come true for one lucky female. This contest provides fans with the opportunity to chose a contestant who best personifies the WWE Diva. Our Divas are some of the most prestigious and powerful women in sports entertainment."

Jaime Koeppe was the first-ever winner of the Diva Search. However, she did not receive a WWE contract. Instead, the 2003 Diva search winner received the opportunity to be photographed and featured in WWE RAW Magazine.

Koeppe was originally a model and fitness expert. A year before she won the Diva Search, Koeppe was crowned Miss Molson Indy Canada. Although she won the first-ever Diva Search, Koeppe never became a WWE Superstar.

Following her participation in the WWE competition, the 40-year-old went back to her fitness and modeling career. She also tried to pursue an acting career. Nonetheless, she retired a few years later to focus on her personal life and now keeps a low profile.

