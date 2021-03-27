From dance studios to the squared circle, these five WWE female superstars performed in both.

According to former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Cody Rhodes, pro wrestling is like dancing. Answering a question regarding the reality of his profession, he said:

"What we do is sports entertainment; it’s not just wrestling and not just entertainment. What we do is like a dance. It’s fixed, not fake. It’s in between real and fake and that’s the beauty of it."

These five WWE female superstars have done both. They have all learned to dance before starting their wrestling careers. While a few of them just danced in high school, others went on to become professionals. One even earned an academic degree in dancing.

Despite quitting dancing and pursuing a wrestling career, these five women have given fans a glimpse of their dancing skills on their social media accounts.

Let's take a look at 5 WWE female superstars who were dancers before getting into wrestling.

#5. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce

Peyton Royce has loved dancing since her childhood. She practiced dancing growing up before joining Westfield Sports High School in Fairfield, Australia.

Royce continued to focus on dancing in high school, aspiring to go professional. She spoke to the Miami Herald about that phase in her life and how it helped her transition to pro wrestling:

"I did a lot of dancing. That took up most of my time as a kid. I did some sports in school, but dancing had a really big place in my heart. Because of it, I found the transition to pro wrestling quite easy."

"Dancing really teaches you to be aware of your body, and that transitioned well into wrestling. The footwork came easy to me. The rolls came easy to me. The basics made sense quicker to me than maybe someone without that type of background.”

Despite this, she stated that she did not want to look like a delicate dancer in the ring:

"I was a ballerina, and everything I did in dance was delicate, pretty. In this I want to look vicious, mean...but dancing has been a big help to me in my wrestling career."

Peyton Royce had a change of heart following graduation and decided to pursue a wrestling career instead.

Royce joined WWE in 2015. She would eventually win the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside her Iconics partner Billie Kay.

Recently, Royce has expressed her desire to challenge for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

