"Just let me go and see what happens!" - Peyton Royce shoots at WWE in an impassioned promo on RAW Talk

Peyton Royce went off on RAW Talk and expressed her frustration at being left out on the sidelines. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion also took a shot at WWE and asked them to see what happens if she is let go by the company.

Royce has not been featured on Monday Night RAW for quite some time now. Her last singles match on RAW was back on the 18th of January. Royce would lose to Charlotte Flair, who is considered a favorite to face Asuka at this year's WrestleMania.

The former member of The IIconics was a guest on RAW Talk and she cut an emotional promo expressing her displeasure at her current booking. Royce made a bold demand and asked WWE to "let her go" and see what happens.

"I am going to set one thing straight once and for all, because I have been quiet. But closed mouths don't get paid. I'm not here hiding my talents, in fact my talent are hidden behind the opinions of others. Why not just let me go? Just let me go and see what happens!" said Peyton Royce.

Royce also claimed that she is better than 98% of the women in the locker room and it is hurt by the treatment she has received from the management. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has a clear idea of what she wants and that is a shot at the RAW Women's Champion, Asuka.

"You know our RAW Women's Champion Asuka is injured right now and yes that sucks for her. But when a talent goes down, a spot opens up and that spot is massive. So why not me? Why does it always have to be the same old same old. I packed up my life and moved across the world and I set up in a completely different country with not much of a supports system to chase this dream. To what?..to get stuck in the locker room watching other women do what I do better than 98% of them. And the other two percent...well I'd sure as hell give them a run for their money. It actually hurts. When you know deep in your soul you are destined to be where you are striving for what you feel you deserve. My potential haunts me! This is where I am meant to be! And my patience has been running thin for quite some time. So stop wasting my time and give me Asuka!" said Peyton Royce.

Peyton Royce had a fruitless run as Lacey Evans' tag team partner

Peyton Royce has been subjected to questionable booking. After her split from longtime tag team partner Billie Kay, many believed she was going to get a big push as a singles star.

However, Peyton Royce was put into another tag team with Lacey Evans and their pairing was not a big hit amongst the WWE Universe.

Lacey Evans has now gone on a temporary hiatus following her pregnancy announcement, leaving Peyton Royce out in the cold. However, it looks like the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has had enough and is now demanding that gets the respect that she deserves

Peyton Royce clearly has all the necessary skills to be a top star. Would you like her to face Asuka at WrestleMania 37? Let us know down below.