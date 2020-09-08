Recently, fans were shocked when The IIconics broke up following a match against the recently reunited Riott Squad on WWE Monday Night RAW. The popular tag team, made up of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, were together in WWE for five years. During that time, the pair enjoyed a reign as WWE Women's Tag Team champions.

The duo hadn't been so lucky since their return earlier this year though, after a lengthy break, often losing to different women and teams on the RAW roster. In a match to contend for the Women's Tag Team Championship against the Riott Squad, a stipulation was added - the losing team had to break up.

Y u do dis 2 us? https://t.co/RkLet9IoeM — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) September 5, 2020

Shortly after The IIconics lost, they made an appearance on RAW Underground. The partnership seemed well and truly over when Royce sacrificed Kay, throwing her in between Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, leaving her 'friend' to be attacked whilst she stood and watched with Shane McMahon.

There have since been rumours running rife that Royce is a favourite of Vince McMahon's and that the superstar is due for a huge push in WWE. As Royce seems to be one of the next huge stars of the WWE Women's Division, here are five things that fans may not already know about the superstar.

#5 Peyton Royce originally wanted to be a professional dancer

Peyton Royce could have had a very different career

As a child, Peyton Royce excelled in dance, which was the career path that she originally intended to follow. Royce trained in dance for years and eventually ended up at a specialist sports high school.

Royce is quick in the ring and credits her dance background for this ability, as well as her great ring awareness skills. Currently, she showcases her dancing skills in a bit of a different way; she is an avid TikTok-er (under the name @peyrofromtheblock), often taking part in routines from her home.