Vince McMahon reportedly high on these WWE Superstars, potential tag team split ahead

Vince McMahon is not the most predictable person in the world. In fact, no one can predict what he will do next and which WWE Superstar he will connect with. After a report stating that Mustafa Ali is no longer going to receive a push, now, a report from the latest issue of Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer, has come through that Vince McMahon is high on multiple WWE Superstars and two of them are going to get immense pushes as singles stars — Bayley, Peyton Royce, and Bianca Belair.

Unfortunately for Peyton Royce, this may mean that she will be split up from her IIconics tag team partner, Billie Kay. However, that has not been confirmed yet.

Dave Meltzer has now reported that Vince McMahon thinks well of Bayley, Peyton Royce, and Bianca Belair. This might be an indication that while Bayley is already in the middle of a gigantic push, the other two RAW Superstars could receive pushes of their own.

According to Meltzer, the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, spoke about Bayley and her new persona for a long time, praising her work, and then went on to say that he sees Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair as singles stars.

Bianca Belair is not doing anything on WWE RAW, with the exception of a possible feud with Zelina Vega, and this could lead to her getting a big push in the coming days.

“They had another meeting on 7/31 which lasted four hours. He did talk forever about how much he loves Bayley and her new persona and that he sees Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair as singles stars.” - Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Unfortunately, for at least Peyton Royce, this means that the coin has two sides. On the one hand, she could possibly be at the end of a big push from WWE soon as a singles star, while on the other hand, this could mean that her time with Billie Kay as a part of The IIconics could be at an end.

The IIconics is one of the strongest and most entertaining teams among the WWE women's division, but if Peyton Royce becomes a singles star, the two best friends could go their separate ways.