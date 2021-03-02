5 female WWE Superstars who became fitness trainers

The fitness and wellness industry is on the rise, and several female WWE Superstars have taken part in that field throughout the last few years.

As many trainers have launched their mobile applications, YouTube channels, or even posted videos on Instagram, a few WWE Superstars have walked the same path. Some of them went even further to provide full nutrition guidance for their clients.

The popularity and success of such WWE Superstars in their new career paths has made them the faces of many fitness-related brands.

Here is a list of five female WWE Superstars who made it in the fitness industry. Looking at their fabulous form, you would assume that they know the secrets of getting in the best shape.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Veronica Lane

Erika Ann Hammond became a fitness trainer after her short run with WWE

Erika Ann Hammond, aka Veronica Lane, joined NXT in October 2013. She played the gimmick of a beauty queen. During her time on the Black and Gold brand, she shared the ring with some of the biggest stars today, including Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley, in untelevised matches.

On television, WWE used Erika as a ring announcer and a backstage interviewer.

In less than a year, Erika revealed through Twitter that she had decided to part ways with WWE to pursue new opportunities.

Following her WWE career, Erika worked as a personal trainer in the boxing industry in Los Angeles. In 2016, she became one of the founding instructors of Rumble Boxing Workout. They offered fitness classes with either boxing or treadmill work and weighted strength work as well.

In July 2020, Erika co-founded The Strong Collective on-demand service and phone application, offering monthly workout programs, live classes, and boxing-inspired workouts. She also posts workouts on her Instagram, where she has more than 81,000 followers.