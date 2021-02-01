List of WWE Superstars and legends who returned in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match

The 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match is in history books and it was The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair who won the match, earning herself a championship shot at WrestleMania 37. The Women's Royal Rumble Match was filled with multiple surprise returns from WWE Superstars and legends. Here is a compiled list of all of them, in case you missed any.

All legends and WWE Superstars who returned in the women's Royal Rumble match

The first big return of the Women's Royal Rumble Match came early at No. 2 as former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi returned to WWE after a long absence. Naomi lasted for a long time before getting eliminated by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The next big return was the former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall who entered the match at No. 8. She ended up forming a short alliance with Billie Kay, who ultimately also eliminated her - the second elimination from the match after Shotzi Blackheart.

At No. 10 in the Women's Royal Rumble Match entered the former two-time WWE Women's Champion Victoria, who was rumored to appear in the Royal Rumble Match last year but didn't. Victoria was eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

Entering at No. 17, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson returned for her second Royal Rumble appearance. She managed to get in a few moves but was later eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

Next at No. 19 returned the former five-time WWE Women's Champion and also a former Divas Champion, Mickie James. She was eliminated by WWE RAW Superstar Lacey Evans.

At No. 21, Alicia Fox made her in-ring return. However, R-Truth's music hit soon after and he entered the ring with his 24/7 Championship around his waist with a bunch of WWE Superstars chasing him. Surprisingly, Alicia Fox rolled Truth up and won the 24/7 title while still being in the middle of the Royal Rumble Match. Fox was then eliminated from the match by Mandy Rose and R-Truth rolled her up to regain the 24/7 title.

The final surprise return of the Women's Royal Rumble Match was Lana who entered the match at No. 26. Lana went on to eliminate Nia Jax from the match, someone with who she has had a massive history. She was then eliminated by the No. 30 entrant, Natalya.

