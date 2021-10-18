5 WWE and AEW Superstars who want to face Roman Reigns

Several WWE and AEW Superstars have expressed their desire to go head-to-head with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has held the gold since August 2020. Over the past year, Reigns has defended his title against some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, including Daniel Bryan, Edge, and John Cena.

In the past few years, some WWE and AEW stars have spoken about the possibility of squaring off against Roman Reigns.

Reigns will remain a dream opponent for the AEW stars as they compete on different promotions. Nonetheless, a few WWE Superstars might fulfill their wish of facing the Universal Champion following the WWE Draft.

Here are five WWE and AEW Superstars who want to face Roman Reigns.

#5. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Roman Reigns

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is one of the fastest rising stars on Monday Night RAW. He debuted on the Red Brand last February. Six months later, he defeated Sheamus at SummerSlam to capture the United States Title.

In a recent interview with the After The Bell podcast, Priest named a few WWE Superstars he would like to challenge in the future. Roman Reigns was one of the names on his list.

"I want to work with everyone, because everyone who works here deserves and is doing a great job. For me selfishly I think of top names of the brand, I dream of challenging Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor but above all Roman Reigns, Edge and Randy Orton. But I must not forget, I have my friends Keith Lee and Matt Riddle and I would like to challenge them too, both in the single and in the Tag category," Priest said.

Damian Priest and Roman Reigns have never squared off one-on-one. However, they were once opponents in the 5-on-5-on-5 Men's Triple Threat Elimination match at Survivor Series 2019.

Priest recently defeated Jeff Hardy in a United States Championship match on Monday Night RAW. Reigns also defended his Universal Title against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules last month.

