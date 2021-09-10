Former WWE Champion wants a dream match with Roman Reigns before retirement

WWE superstar Jeff Hardy was on the Wrestling Inside the Ropes podcast to discuss some of the highlights of his storied career and a potential dream match with Roman Reigns.

“My number one goal is definitely to be the Universal Champion one time before my career is over. I don’t know how much longer I have and I’m very much living like day to day here now. So I just want to entertain people. It’s exciting to be back in front of the live audiences.”

Jeff Hardy stated that he admired Roman Reigns and his whole Tribal Chief persona. Hardy added that he wanted a singles match with Roman and that would be a dream encounter before he decided to call curtains on his career.

“It's just so powerful man. Every time I watch SmackDown, I love the Usos and the whole Head of the Table thing. The Tribal Chief is so strong you know. That’s definitely a dream match – the dream match I have for my career. I’ve never been in the ring head-to-head with Roman Reigns. So that’s on my bucket list for sure and it can be a very beautiful encounter.”

Jeff Hardy has been trending online this past week after Raw. Fans of the Charismatic Enigma were not very pleased to see him in the 24/7 title picture. Hardy also acknowledged the same and said that it was a bad idea to go after the 24/7 championship.

Roman Reigns has a target on his back

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has to deal with a list of challengers coming for the WWE Universal Championship. While Jeff Hardy has expressed his desire for a dream match, Roman will have to deal with Finn Balor at Extreme Rules.

There is also a simmering situation with Brock Lesnar that may implode when the two behemoths are in the same building this Friday night on SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.

