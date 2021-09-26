5 different looks Damian Priest has had in his WWE career

Damian Priest is one of the brightest young talents not only on Monday Night RAW but on the entire WWE roster. The current United States Champion has impressed fans with his in-ring abilities, as well as his various looks right from his NXT days.

The Archer of Infamy will be in action at Extreme Rules to defend his championship against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy in a triple threat match.

Speaking of looks, various WWE Superstars have evolved their looks over time. Kane underwent a drastic evolution when he was unmasked in 2003 as The Devil's Favorite Demon and, more recently, Bray Wyatt transformed completely as the demonic Fiend character.

The standout, though, was The Undertaker when he made a complete 180 shift from his Deadman avatar to a more contemporary biker look as the American Badass in 2000.

In this article, we dive into five different looks that Damian Priest has carried in his WWE career so far.

#5 Damian Priest in his NXT days

Damian Priest made his debut in NXT on Novemeber 28, 2018 as a heel character known as 'Punishment Martinez', losing to Matt Riddle in his first match. WWE decided to repackage his character and vignettes began airing at NXT TakeOver: XXV in June, reintroducing Martinez under this new character of Damian Priest.

On the June 19, 2019 episode of NXT, WWE introduced the character of Damian Priest wearing a black sleeveless jacket and black tights as he took on Raul Mendoza in a singles match.

Damian's look was immensely appreciated as he had an engaging in-ring match with Mendoza to finally emerge victorious. Priest, in his second appearance, would also go on to beat Keith Lee.

