3 ways Roman Reigns could win and 2 ways he could lose at Crown Jewel 2021

The WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will face his strongest challenger yet at Crown Jewel 2021. He is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at the event.

Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE since his heel turn in 2020. He has held the Universal Title for more than a year now and has successfully defeated major stars like John Cena, Kevin Owens, and Daniel Bryan.

On the other hand, Brock Lesnar is the only wrestler to have held the Universal Title longer than Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate had a 503-day reign as the Universal Champion in 2017-18. He has defeated Roman Reigns on various occasions before.

At Crown Jewel, the tables are reversed. Roman Reigns is a heel, while Lesnar is a babyface. Also, Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, is now on Roman's side. This makes things even more interesting.

Here are three ways Roman Reigns can win at Crown Jewel and 2 ways Brock Lesnar can defeat him.

#5. Roman Reigns loses via disqualification at Crown Jewel 2021

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle THE WWE UNIVERSE BELONGS TO THE BLOODLINE! THE WWE UNIVERSE BELONGS TO THE BLOODLINE! https://t.co/KHyolUtmeB

The Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel is a normal singles match. This means the competitors will get disqualified for misconduct.

The Usos frequently get involved in Roman Reigns' title defenses. We saw them assault Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2021. Unlike last time, if they try to attack Reigns' opponent, their cousin will be disqualified from the contest.

Also, if The Head of the Table uses a weapon, like a steel chair, to assault Brock Lesnar, he will immediately get disqualified. However, the title doesn't change hands if the champion loses via disqualification. This will be an advantage for Reigns. The Tribal Chief might get himself disqualified on purpose so that he keeps the title around his waist.

It has been reported that WWE wants to let this rivalry continue after Crown Jewel. This finish will ensure it continues for a few more weeks. We may get at least one more blockbuster match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar if the Tribal Chief loses via disqualification.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh