Ranking Every WWE Encounter between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

WWE's Beast Incarnate and Tribal Chief's long and storied history continues as the two collide for the fifth time in WWE history. Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on his greatest challenge, Brock Lesnar, later this month in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel.

From 2015 to 2018, the two men's paths seemed to be permanently intertwined. From Suplex City to King Saud University Stadium, the duo squared off in various matches, including four high-profile bouts spanning two WrestleManias, a SummerSlam, and one of the first trips WWE took to Saudi Arabia.

While split in multi-man match-ups, Brock Lesnar currently has Roman Reign's number when it comes to one-on-one contests. Lesnar currently sits with a 2-1-1 record against Reigns, winning both the main event match at WrestleMania and a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel; both for the Universal Championship.

Which match was the best so far? Which were lackluster? Let's go through each singles match and see how they rank against one another!

#5) WWE's Brock Lesnar Defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34

Widely panned as their worst encounter, Brock Lesnar took on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. In contrast to their epic and memorable clash at WrestleMania 31, this bout felt deflated from bell to bell.

The match seemed destined to be the official anointing of Roman Reigns as the top dog in WWE, as rumors suggested that Lesnar was looking at another run in UFC at the time. With fans fearing an all too straightforward "Roman Reigns Win" on the horizon, the arena echoed with boos from start to finish.

The entire match seemed like the perfect set-up for a Roman Reigns come-from-behind win. Lesnar bludgeoned Reigns at the start, and Reigns began making his comeback in the middle. However, the fans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome had zero interest in seeing the Big Dog finally get his win over Lesnar.

eWrestlingNews.com @ewrestlingnews Backstage Report – The Brock Lesnar/Vince McMahon Incident At WrestleMania 34 Was A Work dlvr.it/QPfWP6 Backstage Report – The Brock Lesnar/Vince McMahon Incident At WrestleMania 34 Was A Work dlvr.it/QPfWP6 https://t.co/xRbYCCz07b

In the end, WWE made the shocking decision to NOT pull the trigger on Reigns winning. Many reporting that the decision was made on the fly backstage during the bout.

Lesnar ended up hitting a total of six F-5s, numerous Suplexes, and several vicious elbows to the skull of Regins forcing him to bleed more than the WWE Universe had seen before up to that point.

Despite Reigns hitting spear after spear on Lesnar, he was unable to defeat the beast.

While fans were surprised at the outcome, they were more indifferent than anything else. They were possibly more irritated that the two would most likely face-off again at a later date.

Also Read

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh