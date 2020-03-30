Seth Rollins looks back and honours his 'Heist of the Century' WrestleMania 31 title win

Seth Rollins honours his Heist of the Century from WrestleMania 31.

'The Monday Night Messiah' captured the WWE Championship in the most dramatic way possible at the show.

Seth Rollins marked a historic win on the night

On this day five years ago, Seth Rollins made history at WrestleMania 31 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in the most dramatic way possible, getting himself involved in the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Rollins, who had lost to Randy Orton earlier that same night, became the first-ever superstar to cash in his MITB briefcase in a WrestleMania main event and after doing so, the former Architect of the Shield went on to pin Reigns, capturing the WWE Championship and creating history at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Seth Rollins looks back on his Heist of the Century

With Seth Rollins celebrating the five-year anniversary of his Championship win from WM31, The Monday Night Messiah took to Twitter and honoured the moment which arguably will go down as one of the most memorable title victories of all-time.

Described by Michael Cole as the Heist of the Century, Rollins posted the exact same words on Twitter which were used by Cole seconds after he'd snatched the title from Lesnar.

Check out Rollins' tweet below:

Heist of the Century. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 29, 2020

What's next for Seth Rollins?

With WrestleMania 36 set to take place on the 4th and 5th of April, Rollins is now preparing himself for a highly-awaited clash against Kevin Owens.