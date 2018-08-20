WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results, August 19th, Latest SummerSlam Winners & Video Highlights

Pratyay Ghosh

SummerSlam was an incredible event that delivered beyond people's expectations. Here's what went down at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Dolph Ziggler (C) vs Seth Rollins - Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre were at ringside. Rollins and Ziggler started off at a fast pace. McIntyre tried to interject early on and Ambrose got in his face to ward him off.

Ziggler took control with a chokehold. Rollins tried to hit a vertical suplex but both men ended up crashing out of the ring. Back in the ring, Rollins hit a neckbreaker and followed it up with a suicide dive.

Ziggler replied with a DDT on the apron and Seth barely managed to get back before the 10-count. Rollins hit an incredible inverted Suplerplex into a reverse Falcon Arrow. Rollins looked to follow it up with a superkick but McIntyre caused a distraction by tossing Ambrose into the steel steps.

Ziggler hit a Zig Zag and Rollins managed to kick out at the last second. Rollins was busted open by now.

McIntyre tried to get involved again but Ambrose hit him with a Dirty Deeds on the floor. Rollins hit Ziggler with a Superkick and followed it up with a Curbstomp for the 3-count to win back the Intercontinental Championship.

Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler

