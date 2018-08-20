Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results, August 19th, Latest SummerSlam Winners & Video Highlights

Pratyay Ghosh
61.55K   //    20 Aug 2018, 08:50 IST


SummerSlam was an incredible event that delivered beyond people's expectations. Here's what went down at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Dolph Ziggler (C) vs Seth Rollins - Intercontinental Championship


Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre were at ringside. Rollins and Ziggler started off at a fast pace. McIntyre tried to interject early on and Ambrose got in his face to ward him off.

Ziggler took control with a chokehold. Rollins tried to hit a vertical suplex but both men ended up crashing out of the ring. Back in the ring, Rollins hit a neckbreaker and followed it up with a suicide dive.

Ziggler replied with a DDT on the apron and Seth barely managed to get back before the 10-count. Rollins hit an incredible inverted Suplerplex into a reverse Falcon Arrow. Rollins looked to follow it up with a superkick but McIntyre caused a distraction by tossing Ambrose into the steel steps.

Ziggler hit a Zig Zag and Rollins managed to kick out at the last second. Rollins was busted open by now.

McIntyre tried to get involved again but Ambrose hit him with a Dirty Deeds on the floor. Rollins hit Ziggler with a Superkick and followed it up with a Curbstomp for the 3-count to win back the Intercontinental Championship.

Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler

