Best and worst of WWE SummerSlam 2017

Lots of good. Lots of bad.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 11:09 IST

SummerSlam had some great moments and some not so great ones!

To us at Sportskeeda Wrestling, SummerSlam 2017 was a show of two parts, really. The first half was not very interesting, as WWE crammed most of the undercard into the first half of the show, leaving the big guns for later — a strategy they don't often employ. Usually, they use some of the more 'lacklustre' matches to cool down between the bigger moments of any given night. The main event of the evening was absolutely off the hook though, and by the time the pay-per-view concluded, we were gasping for air. In a good way, of course.

We chronicle our best and worst experiences from SummerSlam 2017, an experience that lasted a duration of six hours. Here are our favourite and least favourite moments from what went down at the Barclays Center.

#1 Best: Passing of the torch?

Did Lesnar help create the new Beast at SummerSlam?

It is difficult to sit through six hours of anything, no matter how much you love it. WWE rewarded us for our patience and fandom, with a great main event on this occasion. One that should be in contention for 'Match of the Year' in 2017. One where Brock Lesnar helped create a brand new star, who could dominate the company.

Lesnar allowed himself to be rag-dolled by Braun Strowman. Strowman put him through two tables and also toppled another one on top of The Beast. He looked like a creature from the fiery depths of Hell, creating chaos and hell inside a sports entertainment ring.

Even though Lesnar won the match, he allowed a new star to be born and take his place as the unbeatable monster of the company. Much like he did with Joe. Few consider Lesnar to really be a team player, but time and again, he's proved that he will do business when the time is right.