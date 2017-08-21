SK Exclusive: Last minute spoiler on Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal match result

The result may not be what you expect!

We've just received word from our special correspondent

Some last minute spoilers for SummerSlam have just come in, minutes before the big match. We have just learned from our special correspondent, Billi Bhatti that Jinder Mahal will defeat Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship and is slated to retain the championship until Hell in a Cell. The two collide for the top prize of SmackDown Live, at SummerSlam 2017 in Brooklyn. This is expected to be a major upset, as Nakamura was the odds on winner going into this colossal match.

While the betting odds seemed to indicate that Nakamura was the clear cut winner, it seems like things have turned on their head recently. We are only moments away from their mammoth clash at SummerSlam, and things will not turn out like the WWE Universe thinks it may. We do not yet know if it will be a clean win or not. What we do realize is that Mahal obviously has a lot more equity than we initially thought he did.

It is unclear whom Jinder Mahal will drop the WWE Championship to, when Hell in a Cell happens in October. It looks unlikely if his feud with Nakamura will continue until then or not.

Stay tuned for more SummerSlam coverage from Sportskeeda Wrestling.