"I'll throw him and pretty much the rest of the roster" - Roman Reigns takes a major shot at CM Punk and AEW's roster

Ever since news broke that CM Punk was joining AEW, Roman Reigns has ensured that his thoughts on the Second City Saint have been loud and clear. While talking to Complex, the WWE Universal Champion went off on CM Punk again.

Roman Reigns stated that CM Punk's return to professional wrestling with AEW "doesn't do anything" for him. The Tribal Chief continued, saying the Straight Edge Superstar is older now and wouldn't elevate him at all if Punk was to come to WWE instead of AEW.

"If our audience wanted to see it [CM Punk returning to WWE] and they were clamoring for it, couldn’t shut up about it, and all the stars aligned, as a businessman and as a performer who was trying to seek out the very best for the audience and try to captivate, I wouldn’t say no. But I mean, on a personal level, it doesn’t do anything for me. That’s not going to elevate me at all. He’s older now. I haven’t really seen a full match. I’ve seen a clip or two. And to me, a step or two has been lost," said Reigns.

Roman Reigns took additional shots at CM Punk by bringing up his MMA record and comparing the difference in their sizes as wrestlers:

"Then also he got whooped in the UFC. I don’t think anybody really believes someone 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body could ever really do anything to me. I’m 6’3”, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level. D1. All ACC. I probably would’ve maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn’t happen when I was 22 years old. So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?" Roman Reigns added.

Roman Reigns previously questioned CM Punk's ability to draw for AEW

When CM Punk debuted at AEW Rampage, the wrestling community came unglued. One person who was not impressed was Roman Reigns. The Big Dog stated that the Voice of the Voiceless wasn't a draw like John Cena or The Rock:

"Those statements are coming from bitter people, you know, who possibly thought they were better than they really were," said Roman Reigns. "When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena. [He] wasn't as good or as over and moved the needle like The Rock. It just wasn't what it was."

CM Punk and Roman Reigns are the two biggest stars of AEW and WWE respectively companies at the moment. The former Shield member's comments will definitely get people talking. This inter-company war of words has certainly made the wrestling industry much more interesting.

