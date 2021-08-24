Roman Reigns takes a dig at AEW and CM Punk's debut

Roman Reigns has seemingly taken a subtle dig at CM Punk's AEW debut last week.

Punk made his long-awaited return to pro wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. It was undoubtedly one of the biggest moments in the history of All Elite Wrestling. Many called CM Punk signing with Tony Khan's promotion as a new era in the world of pro wrestling and a "needle-moving" event.

The two words that broke the internet. "I'm back."- @CMPunk



CM Punk will make his #AEWDynamite debut this Wednesday on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Po9D2YZvcR — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 23, 2021

The night after Rampage, WWE presented their second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam 2021. The show saw some massive moments, including the returns of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns main evented the pay-per-view and successfully defended his Universal title against John Cena.

WWE recently revealed that this year's event broke several records, becoming the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam in the company's history. Replying to the same, Reigns tweeted "Legitimate needle-moving", seemingly taking a shot at Punk's AEW debut being considered the needle moving event in pro wrestling by many.

Roman Reigns made some massive comments about CM Punk recently

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Roman Reigns made some massive comments about CM Punk. The Tribal Chief claimed that Punk was never as good or as over as John Cena and The Rock.

"Those statements are coming from bitter people, you know, who possibly thought they were better than they really were," said Reigns. "When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena. [He] wasn't as good or as over and moved the needle like The Rock. It just wasn't what it was."

"These statements are coming from people who thought they were better than they were.



CM Punk wasn't as good or over as John Cena, he didn't move the needle like The Rock."@WWERomanReigns talks to @arielhelwani about the fight for main event spots and putting eyes on WWE 👀 pic.twitter.com/0JK37sjkTi — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 19, 2021

The pro wrestling world is excited to see what CM Punk has in store after his return last Friday. He will wrestle his first match in AEW at All Out on September 5 against Darby Allin.

As for Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion is all set to have an explosive feud against Brock Lesnar post-SummerSlam.

