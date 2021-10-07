Rumors regarding Jeff Hardy's future in WWE - Reports

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy teased a character change during his promo on RAW this week. As per recent rumors and speculation, Hardy may be bringing back his Willow persona when he moves to SmackDown later this month.

Hardy was drafted to SmackDown from RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft. On Monday night, The Charismatic Enigma teased that he will have a new persona when he joins SmackDown. Hardy had also hinted about bringing his Willow persona back while speaking on the NC Culture State podcast.

According to Cageside Seats, the current speculation is that Hardy might finally get a much-awaited makeover when he joins the blue brand. In the process, he could bring finally back one of his most popular gimmicks from his time in IMPACT Wrestling. Cageside Seats' report is as follows:

"Based on Jeff Hardy’s promo on Monday’s Raw and an interview with the NC Culture State podcast where he talked about the character, there’s a lot of speculation Hardy could use his Willow gimmick on SmackDown."

Willow is one of Jeff Hardy's multiple alter egos

Though Willow became a memorable character in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, Hardy could use the gimmick to his advantage in WWE. Despite being a legend in the company, he has been used as a lower mid-carder for the past few months.

By getting a makeover and bringing a fan-favorite character like Willow back, Hardy could develop an angle similar to Finn Balor's Demon. The former champion could rely on this persona for big matches to build even more interest in these bouts.

For now, Hardy is seemingly entering a feud with Austin Theory, who made his return to RAW this week. The young Superstar attacked Jeff Hardy and proceeded to take a selfie with him. It's possible that Hardy will help Theory become a breakout star before he leaves for SmackDown.

As a former three-time World Champion in WWE, many fans are hoping that Hardy will enjoy a much better run on SmackDown than he did on RAW. At this point, fans will have to wait and see what his future holds.

