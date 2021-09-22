Top AEW star wants to wrestle WWE's Roman Reigns to prove he's the real champion

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently expressed his desire to get in the ring with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While speaking to Tokyo Sports, Kenny Omega discussed numerous topics, notably revealing whether he would like to see any specific wrestler in AEW. The Cleaner explained that he's not short of opponents in the company, given that Tony Khan has been bringing in a lot of stars lately.

However, Omega named Roman Reigns as someone he would like to wrestle and prove who the real champion is:

"We already have a lot of people coming in, so we don't have a problem with opponents. I don't have a specific opponent in mind, but if I had to say, Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Champion) would be a good opportunity for me to prove what a real champion is like," Kenny Omega said.

Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns are two of the top-tier stars in the wrestling industry today. Both men have been top champions of their respective promotions since last year. However, The Cleaner claimed the no.1 spot in the PWI 500 rankings this year, surpassing The Tribal Chief and many more.

It is still unlikely that a match between Omega and Reigns will transpire anytime soon. Meanwhile, AEW has opened the forbidden door, thus allowing talentexchange from IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, and NJPW back and forth. With that in mind, never say never.

Kenny Omega will lock horns with Bryan Danielson tonight on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega may not get a dream match against Roman Reigns Reigns, but he already has one right now in Bryan Danielson. In fact, this match is currently the biggest of them all. Bryan and Omega will face each other in the upcoming Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite in New York.

Both men are considered two of the most technically sound wrestlers of the current era. Fans will be in bated breath to see the outcome of this match. Regardless, the roof of the Arthur Ashe Stadium will be blown away by the performances of these men.

(Note - The Quotes used above are auto-translated)

