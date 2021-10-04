"I want that match" - Former WWE Champion wants to dethrone Roman Reigns

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has it clear that he intends to take the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

Last week's episode of SmackDown kicked off the 2021 WWE Draft. In one of the the biggest moves of the night, WWE RAW star Drew McIntyre was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton on Talking Smack, McIntyre revealed that defeating Roman Reigns and winning the Universal Championship would mean a lot to him. The Scottish Warrior had some major praise for the champion, as he stated that The Tribal Chief is at the top of the industry. McIntyre then went on to claim that taking the Universal Championship from Reigns would be the biggest moment of his career.

"It would mean a lot to me," said McIntyre. "You know it's interesting, Roman and I have quite the history since I've returned to WWE and perhaps the roles are a little bit reversed. I've been watching what Roman's been doing over this past year and I might not like how he does things a lot of the time but he is operating at a different level. He always talks about these levels, and right now he is at the absolute top."

"I want Roman, I want that match," McIntyre continued. "I tangled with him last year. He needed a bit of help to get that victory, but I know I can take him down. As much as winning those two WWE Championships meant to me, where Roman's at right now, taking him down, taking the Universal Championship would be the biggest moment of Drew McIntyre's career." (h/t Fightful)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre would be a blockbuster feud

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre in WWE

The WWE Universe witnessed an incredible battle between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series 2020. Being the Universal and WWE Champion, respectively, the two faced off in a "Champion vs. Champion" match, and Reigns picked up the victory with some heelish tactics.

Fans, critics, and wrestling personalities alike had huge praise for both stars. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H even claimed that Reigns and McIntyre could have a legendary rivalry at the level of Stone Cold Steve Austin's classic with feud with The Rock. With The Scottish Warrior now on SmackDown, it's only a matter of time before we see him clash with The Tribal Chief again.

But before that, Roman Reigns has another huge challenge in the form of Brock Lesnar; he'll be defending his title against The Beast Incarnate WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

