"Triple H has had more of a positive impact on our business than anyone I've ever met" - WWE Superstar praises Triple H on his birthday

Triple H turned 52 today, and WWE Superstars past and present have been celebrating with The Game all over social media today. One such man, former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest, took to Twitter to praise the WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time WWE Champion.

.@TripleH has had more of a positive impact on our business than anyone I've ever met. Changed my career. Changed my life! Can never thank you enough. Enjoy your day. #HappyBirthdayTripleH pic.twitter.com/RDshenOmV8 — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) July 27, 2021

Priest was a white-hot talent that NXT picked up back in 2018, and the Archer of Infamy became a huge star for the brand almost instantaneously. After a successful two-year run, he arrived on the main roster. In no time, he was placed in a major story heading into WrestleMania with Grammy-award winning rapper bad Bunny.

Triple H was recently praised by an AEW Executive Vice President

It isn't just WWE Superstars that are complementing The King of Kings for what he's done behind the camera in the past seven years. We heard Cody Rhodes talk about Triple H being his role model.

"So I don't know if I should share this, but at some point it's going to come off my chest: Triple H is probably my favorite wrestler and was a role model. I only watched from a distance, but he reminded me a lot of my dad in the sense that I watched him do all the work, be this executive, and then go out there-- and he was only part-time for the most part other than when I first started and had that run with him and Teddy and Shawn."

Cody went onto call both himself and Triple H the "Hermoine Granger" of their respective companies.

Triple H has done quite a lot to make sure that WWE's next generation of talent are prepared with the NXT and NXT UK brands. Both shows offer exciting matchups, intriguing storylines, and a wide variety of characters and performers. What are your favorite Triple H moments? Let us know in the comments below.

