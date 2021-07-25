Top AEW star calls WWE's Triple H his role model

AEW has not shied away from taking shots at WWE, missing no opportunity to take a dig at their rival company. However, there's still plenty of respect between employees of both companies, especially executives like Cody Rhodes and Triple H.

Cody Rhodes is one of the faces of AEW and famously destroyed a throne at AEW Double or Nothing 2019 to send a message to WWE and Triple H. As it turns out, Cody Rhodes considers Triple H to be his role model not just as a wrestler, but as an executive.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Cody revealed his admiration for Triple H's commitment and discipline and how Cody watched from a distance and learned the nuances of being a wrestler and an executive at the same time. (H/T: Inside the Ropes)

So I don’t know if I should share this, but, at some point, it’s going to come off my chest: Triple H is probably my favourite wrestler and was a role model. I only watched from a distance, but he reminded me a lot of my dad in the sense that I watched him do all the work, be this executive, and then go out there—and he was only part-time for the most part other than when I first started and had that run with him and Teddy and Shawn.

He really was a model in terms of, “OK, you can do both, you can do both, but you have to be really disciplined. You have to take it really seriously.” And that doesn’t get you many friends when you’re the Hermione Granger of the company, and you just take it so seriously and are just a little bookworm.

Cody Rhodes will be Malakai Black's first AEW opponent

Cody Rhodes vs Malakai Black

In AEW Dynamite's Homecoming edition, Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black will clash in a match that has become more personal as time has gone on.

The match will mark Malakai Black's first outing in an AEW ring. The former Aleister Black was one of Triple H's prized possessions in WWE NXT before getting promoted to the main roster where he didn't pan out as he would have liked.

Given the abilities of both wrestlers involved, we should be in for a showstealer.

Edited by Greg Bush