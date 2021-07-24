"We wanted to make a statement" - Cody Rhodes on taking a dig at Triple H at AEW Double or Nothing 2019

AEW star Cody Rhodes recently recalled the iconic moment at Double or Nothing 2019, where he seemingly took a massive shot at Triple H during his entrance.

During the show, Cody, accompanied by his wife Brandi Rhodes, broke a throne, which was eerily reminiscent of those Triple H used during many of his elaborate WrestleMania entrances in the past. Many fans considered it to be unsubtle and a very 'on the nose' dig at one of WWE's most enduring tropes.

Remember when it was implied there wasn’t a war between AEW and WWE? Well Cody Rhodes just destroyed a Triple H-like throne with a sledgehammer during his entrance. Shots fired? I’d say so. pic.twitter.com/xXjvtrvCyh — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 26, 2019

In a recent chat with Inside The Ropes, Cody Rhodes explained that breaking the throne symbolized his willingness to fight WWE's superiority in the business. The AEW star further stated that it might be his favorite moment of all time.

Cody said he doesn't regret the moment as AEW wanted to make a statement by breaking the throne and that the crowd was also uproariously in favor of the spot.

"I wanted to go in and let them know I am willing to fight. I am willing to openly smash this iconic symbol, and what it stood for and stands for to some fans. Yeah, there’s so much to that moment. That may be my favourite moment. The match was one thing, but that was something that . . . I hear this a lot in wrestling school and it blows my mind. People will be like, “Well, the match . . .” They talk about matches with the sound off. “Like, well, it’s different with the sound off.” That’s ridiculous. Wrestling never has the sound off. So I never, ever will regret that moment because when I turned to head back up the ramp, everybody in the building knew what we were about to do and everybody wanted us to do it, and we did it, and we wanted to make a statement. So that was a statement," said Cody Rhodes

AEW never shies away from referencing WWE

AEW's consistent referencing of WWE has drawn the ire and appreciation of fans in equal measure. While some claim that it's wholly unnecessary and petty, others have opined that it's part and parcel of competition.

The most recent instance of AEW taking a dig at WWE happened at the tapings of AEW: Dark Elevation. Before the show began, Tony Khan walked out to address the fans in attendance and stated that, unlike their competitor, AEW doesn't have a Performance Center. The AEW chief further said that despite this, they have the best youngsters in the business.

