One of the most powerful power couples in pro wrestling is Stephanie McMahon and Triple H who have been married for 17 years. The couple's on-screen relationship blossomed into a real-life relationship off screen, which apparently raised a few eyebrows backstage in WWE.

Triple H revealed in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that there were a "lot of people critical" of their relationship, but WWE legend The Undertaker offered him a "trusted voice" backstage in the company.

Triple H reveals how The Undertaker helped him when he began dating Stephanie McMahon

Triple revealed in the interview that 'Taker has always been a "steady, trusted voice" for him all these years.

“When I was dating Steph, and people were just starting to find out, Taker was one of the people I saw for counsel. A lot of people were very critical of it, but he was a steady, trusted voice. That’s really what he’s always been for me.”

Triple H also revealed that he asked The Undertaker to be a groomsman in his wedding while the two were getting ready to go out for a match.

“That’s where we always were, so it made the most sense to me to ask there. I pulled him aside and said, ‘We have a wedding coming up, and I’d be honored if you’d be one of my groomsmen.’ The only people I thought of asking were the people I thought of [as] brothers to me, and the majority of those people are from this business."

Triple H said that Stephanie McMahon considers The Undertaker as a brother to her. He said that The Phenom is "larger than life" and that he treasures the friendship that he has with the WWE legend.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon married in 2003 and the couple have three daughters. The Game was a part of the final farewell to The Undertaker at Survivor Series as one of the many legends to arrive to the ring before The Undertaker said his final goodbye to the WWE Universe, this past Sunday at Survivor Series.