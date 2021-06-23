5 toughest ever opponents of Stephanie McMahon

Despite only having 25 matches in her wrestling career, Stephanie McMahon has gone head-to-head with some of the toughest superstars in WWE history.

Stephanie McMahon has played many roles in WWE since her teenage years, mostly outside the ring. However, The Billion Dollar Princess did not make her in-ring debut until late 1999.

In her 25 matches, Stephanie McMahon has held herself well against legends and Hall of Famers despite having much less wrestling experience. She also showed no fear in mixing it up in the ring with both male and female superstars.

Stephanie has not wrestled in over three years. Her last match came at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed up with her husband Triple H to suffer defeat against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle.

Ronda and Angle are the latest superstars to be added to Stephanie McMahon's list of opponents in her WWE career. Here are her five toughest.

#5. Stephanie McMahon vs Vince McMahon

Stephanie McMahon battled her father at No Mercy 2003 in an I Quit match

Stephanie McMahon has had heated feuds with her father, Vince McMahon, over the years and sometimes had to settle their differences inside the squared circle.

Stephanie had two matches against her father. The first was a tag team match in which she teamed up with William Regal against Vince and Trish Stratus. However, the match ended up becoming a humiliating ambush on Trish as the other three joined forces to attack her. The bout officially ended in no contest.

Nonetheless, Stephanie had to go one-on-one against her father in a No-Holds-Barred I Quit match at No Mercy 2003 to end their feud back then.

While Vince dominated the match at first, Stephanie soon turned the tables using a steel pipe. However, the pipe was not enough for Stephanie to defeat her father. Vince got hold of the weapon and used it to torture his daughter before choking her until she quit.

Years later, Stephanie spoke about her I Quit match against her father, which came only six days before her real-life wedding to Triple H, in an interview with FS1, calling it "an interesting moment.

"Oh my God. Well, I had to fight my father, in which it was the first fight father against daughter, six days before my wedding. It was a really interesting moment. My mom was so mad at my dad. Said, 'If you give her a black eye, if you give her a black eye before her wedding, I'm going to kill you'. It was a very interesting moment."

The REAL marriage of Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque (Triple H) took place on October 25, 2003. In typical Vince McMahon fashion, he approached both his daughter and future son in law about the possibilities of having their wedding done live on pay per view. He was denied. pic.twitter.com/c7TdjWwGhi — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) July 22, 2018

Following that match, Stephanie stayed away from in-ring competition for 11 years before facing Vickie Guerrero in a Mud Match in August 2014.

