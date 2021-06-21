Backstage news on Brock Lesnar's potential return to WWE - Reports

Is Brock Lesnar's return to the WWE now imminent? New reports about the former WWE Universal Champion's status would certainly indicate that he'll be back in the near future.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE and Brock Lesnar are once again talking about how "The Beat Incarnate" could return to the company. The report notes that the creative team already has plans in place for Lesnar.

Ross Sapp also states that WWE is hopeful Brock Lesnar will come back to the company "imminently." Still, like all contract negotiations, these talks could fall through, and Lesnar's return can't be completely confirmed until he is on WWE television again.

Could Brock Lesnar return on the road to WWE SummerSlam?

WWE SummerSlam logo

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE programming since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. He has missed the duration of the pandemic era, and this absence marks the longest time Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE programming since he returned in 2012.

Several reports have noted that WWE wants an "all hands on deck" situation for SummerSlam this August. Management is seemingly stacking as much star power into the show as it possibly can to make it a remarkable event.

With two pay-per-views between now and SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see where Lesnar returns (if at all) on the road to WWE's second-biggest show of the year.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar's potential return to WWE? Who would you like to see him potentially face at SummerSlam? Please share your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier