"I grew up in WWE" - Stephanie McMahon opens up on her biggest challenge in wrestling

Stephanie McMahon has been involved in WWE since the 1990s. She was introduced as Vince McMahon's daughter and quickly became one of the most notable on-screen personalities. McMahon is currently the company's Chief Brand Officer but also competed in the ring as recently as 2018.

Stephanie McMahon recently discussed the biggest challenge she has ever faced in her WWE career with Cosmopolitan magazine.

"I grew up in WWE, so my perspective and my struggles are quite different from other women. My biggest challenge was facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. She was so amazing that I had to really train to even showcase her. She was the first woman champion in UFC, so she was tough."

Stephanie McMahon continued, discussing how busy she was as an in-ring talent, WWE executive, and a mother of three children.

"I had to train three times a day for three months. I had to do all of this on top of being an executive and a mom. It was a lot of pressure on me, but I learnt so much about myself and what I was capable of. That opportunity was a privilege which I chose to go for. That was one of my biggest challenges ever."

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's WrestleMania 34 match

The match that Stephanie McMahon discussed in the interview was none other than her famous mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania 34. She teamed up with her husband, Triple H, to take on Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle. McMahon and Triple H were defeated by submission.

The WrestleMania bout was Stephanie McMahon's last in WWE, but the star has had some notable feuds throughout her in-ring career. Some that have stood out have been her 2014 rivalry with Brie Bella and her 2001 heat with Trish Stratus.

The full interview with Stephanie McMahon is available here.