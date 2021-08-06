4 Current WWE Superstars who married in 2021 and 2 who got engaged

The COVID-19 pandemic forced several current WWE couples to push back their intended dates for marriage. The regulations throughout the pandemic meant that many people couldn't travel or attend the celebration, so several stars decided to marry in 2021.

Whilst there have been several wedding ceremonies involving WWE Superstars already this year, there have also been several superstars who have announced their intention to marry.

With the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly now behind WWE, there is a lot of cause for celebration throughout the company. The following list looks at four current WWE Superstars who got married in 2021 and two who are now engaged.

#6/5. Married: Current WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch hasn't appeared on WWE TV since May 2020 but is still one of the most talked-about female wrestlers in the company. Lynch announced she was expecting her first child with fellow superstar Seth Rollins as part of her last appearance on Monday Night RAW and has since been on maternity leave.

The former Women's Champion has teased several returns over the past six months but is yet to return. During her time off, Lynch gave birth to a daughter called Roux and it was announced that she had married Rollins back in June.

The couple announced their engagement in the summer of 2019 and were prepared to marry last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to change their plans.

The couple officially tied the knot on June 29th with Rollins announcing on his Instagram account that it was a good day to get married, with a photo of Becky Lynch.

Rollins has remained a main event-level superstar in WWE over the past year and only missed around two months of action after his daughter was born. Rollins left the company following his loss at Survivor Series and returned as a surprise entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble.

As noted, Lynch is yet to make her return to WWE after several huge changes in her personal life, but rumors suggest that The Man will make her return at some point between SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain