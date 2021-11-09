Becky Lynch to face top star for the first time in two years at Survivor Series 2021 

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in an inter-brand match is now official for Survivor Series 2021.

The "Championship Exchange" segment between Lynch and Flair was an awkward affair that led to the two women having a heated confrontation backstage. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are the Women's Champions on their respective brands, and many fans were aware that a showdown was on the horizon.

WWE has now made this match official for Survivor Series. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will take on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at the mega event. Check out the announcement below:

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are longtime rivals

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair aren't exactly strangers. The two women made their way to WWE's main roster together, back in 2015. It has been more than six years since their RAW debut. Both Lynch and Flair have done it all in the business and are guaranteed future Hall of Famers.

The Man turned on Flair at SummerSlam 2018 following the latter's SmackDown title win. This heel turn kicked off her rise to stardom and she eventually became WWE's biggest babyface at the time. At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Lynch defeated both The Queen and Ronda Rousey in the main event to become a double Women's Champion.

Lynch and Flair last wrestled in a singles match more than two years ago. The October 14, 2019 edition of RAW saw Becky Lynch defeat Charlotte Flair in a traditional singles match, via pinfall.

The two superstars' reported backstage confrontation on SmackDown was the talk of the wrestling world, back in October. It's bound to garner major fan interest in their upcoming match.

WWE has protected both Lynch and Flair for a long time now, but only one woman will walk out of Survivor Series with her head held high.

Who will have her hand raised when all is said and done at Survivor Series 2021? Share your predictions for Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series, in the comment section below!

