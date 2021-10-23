Becky Lynch in backstage confrontation with top star after SmackDown - Reports

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had a backstage confrontation after WWE SmackDown, as per a report by PWInsider.

Both women came face to face in a "Championship Exchange" segment on tonight's SmackDown. The segment was set up to swap Lynch and Flair's SmackDown and RAW Women's titles.

According to PWInsider, Flair didn't want to look weak during the segment. As fans must have noticed, Becky Lynch tried to grab the RAW Women's title from her hands, but she pulled it away and threw it on the ring mat. This was reportedly unplanned.

When Sonya Deville asked Becky Lynch to hand over her belt, she threw it at Flair in another bit that wasn't planned. Sasha Banks came out moments later, and the rest of the segment went ahead as planned.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed the rumor with additional details:

"I'm working on getting more, but PWInsider's report is in line with what I'd heard late Friday. There were disagreements with how the segment was going to go, they hadn't planned on the belt being thrown down, and there were some words exchanged backstage," Sapp tweeted right after the segment.

"Fightful learned a giant portion of the roster, including officials, producers, refs had already left the venue and also heard second hand what happened. After a busy travel week, many were trying to head out early. Within an hour, word made its way around to people who were gone," wrote Sapp.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were once best friends

Charlotte Flair seems to have thrown the title in the heat of the moment, and Lynch acted accordingly. The two female stars were pretty close back in the day and had praised each other on various occasions.

In August, Charlotte Flair disclosed she and Lynch had drifted apart due to their careers moving in different directions:

"Honestly, I don't think anything happened. I really think that her and I depended so much on each other as best friends, and it was easy. She was my ride or die, my go-to, and, like, just needed to happen. I met [Andrade], she met Seth. Her career took off," said Charlotte.

It's certainly interesting that Flair was concerned about looking weak on SmackDown. Despite being two of the biggest superstars of WWE, Becky Lynch has surpassed 'The Queen' over the past three years. The rise in Lynch's stardom kicked off in 2018 after she donned the persona of "The Man."

We'll provide more updates on the report as and when they come up. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair!

