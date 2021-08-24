Charlotte Flair on why she and Becky Lynch aren't close friends anymore

Charlotte Flair recently opened up about her relationship with Becky Lynch and revealed why they are not as close as they were before.

The two new Women's Champions on RAW and SmackDown, Flair and Lynch were once the best of friends. They travelled the road together and showcased their bond on social media. The duo even cried when they were drafted to separate brands during the WWE Draft in 2016.

But Lynch and Flair are not quite as close anymore. Flair took part in a live taping of Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast in front of an audience in Las Vegas before SummerSlam. In one highlight, The Queen explained how she and The Man drifted apart due to their careers and personal lives going in different directions.

Flair noted that Lynch is an inspiration to her because she is balancing her responsibilities as a mom and a star for WWE. The Queen then stated that their relationship is currently built on mutual respect.

"That's our relationship," said Flair. "There's just so much respect there. Because, I know what it takes to be in her spot and she knows what it takes to be in my spot. So no, are we driving around calling each other Thelma and Louise, and eating omelets anymore? No. But we both have grown up."

"Honestly, I don't think anything happened," Flair continued. "I really think that her and I depended so much on each other as best friends, and it was easy. She was my ride or die, my go-to, and, like, just needed to happen. I met [Andrade], she met Seth. Her career took off."

Becky Lynch became a star during her 2018 rivalry with Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch's real-life friendship laid the groundwork for a feud between the two in 2018. The Man turned heel on The Queen at WWE SummerSlam and won her SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell four weeks later.

Becky Lynch eventually came out on top during their rivalry by winning a Last Woman Standing Match at Evolution. She even eliminated Flair to win the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Furthermore, the two stars main-evented WrestleMania 35 together alongside Ronda Rousey.

Just like that, the Horsewomen are back on top 💯



Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair walk out of Summerslam as champions pic.twitter.com/ewRGpG4f8P — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) August 22, 2021

Flair and Lynch could potenally renew their rivalry at this year's Survivor Series if WWE keeps the Champion vs. Champion concept. Becky Lynch made her triumphant return from her pregnancy at SummerSlam and instantly won the SmackDown Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Flair won the RAW Women's Championship that same night.

What do you think about Flair's comments? Would you want to see her face Becky Lynch again? Sound off below.

