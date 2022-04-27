What type of cancer does Paul Arthurs have? Support pours in as Oasis guitarist announces break amid diagnosis

Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs has canceled his upcoming gigs after being diagnosed with tonsil cancer. He recently announced that he would be taking a break from the touring schedule.

Arthurs will not be seen alongside Liam Gallagher at concerts scheduled in Manchester and Knebworth. His Twitter statement said,

“Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I have been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. But the good news is it’s treatable and I will be starting a course of treatment soon. I will keep you posted how it is going.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher wrote on Twitter,

“Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage before you can say r we doing [the Oasis song] Colombia.”

Further details on Paul Arthurs’ cancer

Arthurs' tonsil cancer is triggered by an abnormal growth of cells causing difficulty in swallowing and a choking sensation akin to something caught in the throat.

Cancer spreads to nearby areas like lymph nodes in the neck by the time it is diagnosed. It can be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

The risk of tonsil cancer might increase with tobacco, drinking alcohol, and being infected with human papillomavirus. The risks can be prevented by quitting tobacco, reducing the consumption of alcohol, getting regular dental care, and receiving a vaccine to prevent HPV infection.

Who is Paul Arthurs?

Paul Arthurs is the co-founder of the band Oasis (Image via Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

Primarily known as the co-founder of Oasis, Arthurs played rhythm guitar and keyboards for the band. He left the highly successful Britpop group in 1999 and said that he wanted to spend more time with family.

He is a resident of Manchester and runs a recording studio from home. Arthurs formed the supergroup Moondog One with The Smiths’ Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke. He collaborated with Sek Loso in 2004 to play rhythm guitar alongside the latter’s new English bandmates.

Arthurs plays DJ sets in clubs where his playlist features Oasis songs. He even presented a radio show with Terry Christian, Natalie-eve, and Michelle Hussey on BBC Radio Manchester.

The 56-year-old has released several solo projects. The latest was in 2014 with singer and songwriter Alex Lipinski. Their EP was released and included four tracks.

Arthurs also played for Beady Eye when Gem Archer left the band due to a head injury. He then joined Liam Gallagher at several concerts.

