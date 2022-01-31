Who was Suylen Milanes? Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanes' daughter dies aged 50

Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanes and Yolanda Bennet’s daughter Suylen Milanes has passed away. She was 50 years old at the time of death and died from a stroke in Havana, Cuba. Suylen Milanes was one of their three daughters and had made a name for herself in the Cuban music industry.

News of her death was made public by Cuban record label EGREM. The Twitter statement read:

“It is with deep regret that we learned today of the death of Suylen Milanes, an outstanding performer and music producer. We say goodbye to this passionate, enterprising and talented woman. Much light to her soul."

Milanes was hospitalized last Thursday in the intensive care ward of the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Havana. Family sources revealed that she was diagnosed with severe brain damage.

They added that it was an “irreversible” prognosis.

More about Suylen Milanes

The musician was known for her relentlessness in the music industry. She created national alternative music and was famous for her electronic and Afro-Cuban beats.

Suylen Milanes was also the president and organizer of the fan-favorite Eyeife music festival, which took place annually at the end of the year in Havana’s Almendares Park. The event was best known for its electronic music concerts. The festival was held online last year due to the pandemic coming into being.

Milanes was also the creator of the Somos project, which brought seven women entrepreneurs from the music industry together. This included producers, vocalists, sound engineers, composers, dancers, directors, etc.

Gary Lucas @lucasgary RIP SUYLEN MILANES —One of the greatest collaborators and nicest people I’ve ever known. I recorded with her and her sister Haydee in Havana in 2011. I am just heartbroken RIP SUYLEN MILANES —One of the greatest collaborators and nicest people I’ve ever known. I recorded with her and her sister Haydee in Havana in 2011. I am just heartbroken https://t.co/7zc7SHyyno

Milanes explained that she did so in hopes of shedding light on the important roles women have in the music industry. In an interview, she had also said that she wanted to "encourage them [women] to pursue their dreams" by creating a space where women and men are seen on equal terms in the alternative music scene.

Women's empowerment was a memorable theme at the 2020 Eyeife festival, with several female DJs performing. Milanes had mentioned that she hoped to include the Somos project in the festival.

In 2009, she took over the Propositions Office, which is attached to the cultural institution PM Records. The same was founded by her father in 1998. The organization looked over the design and implementation of advertising campaigns, organizing events, and other services.

Also Read Article Continues below

Milanes was part of the musical group Yarini’s sessions and Tesis de Menta among her many collaborations.

Edited by Shaheen Banu