What time will So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 premiere? Release date, episode title and more explored

So You Think You Can Dance is premiering with an all-new season 17 on May 18, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. The multi-Emmy Award-winning dance competition show is back after a two-year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will feature talented dancers from around the country auditioning in New York City, New Orleans, and Los Angeles to make it to the stage of So You Think You Can Dance Season 17.

All about So You Think You Can Dance season 17

So You Think You Can Dance will debut on Wednesday, from 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT, following the season finale of The Masked Singer (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The show will kick-start with an episode titled Dance Is Back! Auditions Show 1.

The dance show will feature talented dancers between 18 and 30-years-old showcasing a variety of dance styles, including ballroom, animation, contemporary, tap, hip-hop, and breaking, among others.

The selected dancers will then move to the So You Think You Can Dance studio to work with world-renowned choreographers and compete every week to win the title and a $2,50,000 cash prize in the finale.

Season 17 will be hosted by former children’s television personality Cat Deeley, who has been hosting the show since season 2 after replacing Lauren Sánchez.

However, instead of the old judging panel consisting of Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Laurieann Gibson, the brand-new version of the “series will introduce a new dynamic judging panel – welcoming home Stephen “tWitch” Boss, alongside Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa," as per the press release.

Many fans assumed that the show would not return after season 16, but Nigel Lythgoe hinted that the dance show would be back with the new season on American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest. Shortly after, the network confirmed Season 17 of the dance competition.

Previous seasons of So You Think You Can Dance

Created by the producers of American Idol, Simon Fuller and Nigel Lythgoe, the reality dance competition premiered on July 20, 2005. 19 entertainment and Dick Clark Production are the producers of the show.

So far, the series has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Costumes, Outstanding Lighting Design, Outstanding Choreography, and Outstanding Costumes For A Variety/Music Program Or A Special.

19-years-old Bailey Munoz was crowned the winner of season 16.

Tune in on May 18 on Fox to catch all the dance moves on season 17. The new season can also be live-streamed on Sling TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Hulu with Live TV.

