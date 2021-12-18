Hilarious YouTube TV memes take over the internet as streaming giant loses Disney, ABC and ESPN in shock development

After failing to negotiate a contract with Disney for streaming rights, Google’s streaming television service, YouTube TV, has dropped its monthly subscription cost from $64.99 to $49.99.

As of now, Disney-owned or affiliated channels like ABC, ESPN, FX, and their subsidiaries are not available on the platform anymore. In a public statement, Google said:

“We’ve held good faith negotiations with Disney for several months. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available... We will be decreasing our monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99 while this content remains off of our platform.”

The statement further read:

“We will continue conversations with Disney to advocate on your behalf in hopes of restoring their content on YouTube TV.”

YouTube TV @YouTubeTV Members, we worked hard to avoid this but were unable to reach a fair deal with Disney. We regret to share that as of December 17, all Disney-owned channels are unavailable on YouTube TV. While Disney content remains off our platform, we’ll decrease our price by $15/month. Members, we worked hard to avoid this but were unable to reach a fair deal with Disney. We regret to share that as of December 17, all Disney-owned channels are unavailable on YouTube TV. While Disney content remains off our platform, we’ll decrease our price by $15/month.

As per the issued statement, the streaming deal between Disney and YouTube expired on Friday, December 17.

How people reacted to Disney’ split with YouTube TV

Several subscribers of the platform showcased their disappointment at the streaming giant losing ESPN.

𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙬 🎅 @Melo2Miles live look at my youtube tv subscription live look at my youtube tv subscription https://t.co/ZLdMhsTzoJ

jw @iam_johnw2 “ YouTube TV set to remove espn and abc “

Literally everyone : “ YouTube TV set to remove espn and abc “ Literally everyone : https://t.co/a0bmV4I9d3

Mike 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 🚀 @mike_h1990 This is what YouTube TV and Disney just did to me regarding ESPN.. This is what YouTube TV and Disney just did to me regarding ESPN.. https://t.co/f05RWxxJI4

NickMan #FireNagy @BrokenNickMan16 YouTube TV losing ABC & ESPN is even more hilarious when you realize that they sponsor the NBA Finals 💀 YouTube TV losing ABC & ESPN is even more hilarious when you realize that they sponsor the NBA Finals 💀 https://t.co/7Onwwt1ZVw

TJ Smith @TrueGoatJames After seeing YouTube TV cut off the Lakers game After seeing YouTube TV cut off the Lakers game https://t.co/NfM3vEEep3

TJ Smith @TrueGoatJames YOUTUBE TV AFTER THEY CUT THE PRICE TO $50 A MONTH YOUTUBE TV AFTER THEY CUT THE PRICE TO $50 A MONTH https://t.co/MQBw2N4VWx

Lamont (Jets 3-10) @UndeadClover Youtube TV: we're dropping all the Disney owned channels



Me: looks at Hulu Live price



YouTube TV: hold on Lamont! don't leave, we're saving you $15



Me: Youtube TV: we're dropping all the Disney owned channelsMe: looks at Hulu Live priceYouTube TV: hold on Lamont! don't leave, we're saving you $15Me: https://t.co/NNVdP9mCop

😵‍💫 @philfanacc they deadass just took ESPN off Youtube TV in the middle of the game that’s unbelievable they deadass just took ESPN off Youtube TV in the middle of the game that’s unbelievable

Scotty_IA @scotty_ok Me to YouTubeTV and Disney. Me to YouTubeTV and Disney. https://t.co/XZ7IEP2UDN

stunnr @whystunnr YouTube TV's channel selection now that the ESPN channels are gone YouTube TV's channel selection now that the ESPN channels are gone https://t.co/uQLOFQZv6S

Many subscribers also expressed their decision to cancel their subscription if ESPN is not included in their package.

What are some of the channels that YouTube TV lost?

The following is a list of Disney-owned channels that will indefinitely remain out of the YouTube TV platform. These channels include:

ABC News Live Local ABC channels ACC Networks Disney Channel Disney Junior Disney XD ESPN ESPN2 ESPN3 ESPNU ESPNEWS Freeform FX FXX FXM National Geographic National Geographic Wild SEC Network

Earlier in October, YouTube had a similar dispute with NBCUniversal before ultimately reaching a deal with the Comcast-owned media conglomerate.

What has Google said about Disney?

In the statement published in their blog section, Google claimed that the rates for streaming the channel are higher than the charge of licensing them on cable. The statement read:

“If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them.”

The post also states Google's demand of pay similar to what Disney gives to other cable providers.

