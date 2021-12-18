Hilarious YouTube TV memes take over the internet as streaming giant loses Disney, ABC and ESPN in shock development

After failing to negotiate a contract with Disney for streaming rights, Google’s streaming television service, YouTube TV, has dropped its monthly subscription cost from $64.99 to $49.99.
As of now, Disney-owned or affiliated channels like ABC, ESPN, FX, and their subsidiaries are not available on the platform anymore. In a public statement, Google said:
“We’ve held good faith negotiations with Disney for several months. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available... We will be decreasing our monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99 while this content remains off of our platform.”
The statement further read:
“We will continue conversations with Disney to advocate on your behalf in hopes of restoring their content on YouTube TV.”
As per the issued statement, the streaming deal between Disney and YouTube expired on Friday, December 17.
How people reacted to Disney’ split with YouTube TV
Several subscribers of the platform showcased their disappointment at the streaming giant losing ESPN.
Many subscribers also expressed their decision to cancel their subscription if ESPN is not included in their package.
What are some of the channels that YouTube TV lost?
The following is a list of Disney-owned channels that will indefinitely remain out of the YouTube TV platform. These channels include:
- ABC News Live
- Local ABC channels
- ACC Networks
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPN3
- ESPNU
- ESPNEWS
- Freeform
- FX
- FXX
- FXM
- National Geographic
- National Geographic Wild
- SEC Network
Earlier in October, YouTube had a similar dispute with NBCUniversal before ultimately reaching a deal with the Comcast-owned media conglomerate.
What has Google said about Disney?
In the statement published in their blog section, Google claimed that the rates for streaming the channel are higher than the charge of licensing them on cable. The statement read:
“If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them.”
The post also states Google's demand of pay similar to what Disney gives to other cable providers.
