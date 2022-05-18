So You Think You Can Dance Season 17: Who were previous season’s judges and where are they now?

So You Think You Can Dance is returning with season 17 on May 18, 2022, after a two-year-long break due to the Covid -19 pandemic. The show will feature new judges, Dancing with the Stars star JoJo Siwa, Glee star Matthew Morrison and dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The new judges have replaced former judges - Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, Dominic "D-Trix" Sandoval, and Laurieann Gibson - on So You Think You Can Dance Season 17. Longtime host Cat Deeley is the only returning member of the show.

Where are So You Think You Can Dance previous season’s judges?

Mary Murphy

Ballroom dance champion Mary Murphy has been the judge on the Fox dance competition show since season 1 began in 2005 but was intermittently replaced by Mia Michaels in season 7. In 2011, she reprised her role as a permanent judge in season 8. She was on the judging panel from season 8 through season 11 and season 14 through season 16.

Murphy is currently running her ballroom dance studio, Champion Ballroom Academy, and organizing a Los Angeles dance competition, the Hollywood Dancesport Championships. The dancer also judges several other competitions, including the U.S. National Ballroom Championships.

Nigel Lythgoe

Creator and executive producer of So You Think You Can Dance, Nigel Lythgoe, has served as a judge for all 16 seasons of the dance competition. He took to Twitter on March 4, confirming that he would not return as the judge on the show.

Nigel Lythgoe OBE @dizzyfeet I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers. On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying “Cue Music” but I wish them well I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers. On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying “Cue Music” but I wish them well

Lythgoe has recently collaborated with Triller Fight Club for a new unscripted celebrity boxing competition series, So You Think You Can Fight. The new show's format is similar to the So You Think You Can Dance format. The show will reportedly premiere in late 2022 on Triller’s new streaming platform, Triller Verzuz TV.

Dominic "D-Trix" Sandoval

As a contestant, Dominic "D-Trix" Sandoval joined season 3 of So You Think You Can Dance. He was selected in the Top 8, after which he was eliminated from the show. He then returned to the show as an All-Star in Season 7 and as a guest judge in 2019 in season 16.

The dancer is currently a member of Quest Crew, StepBoyz, and Flexible Flav. He even makes dance and comedy videos for his YouTube channel, Thedominicshow, which continues to become famous.

Laurieann Gibson

Canadian choreographer Laurieann Gibson joined the judging panel in 2019 on the sixteenth season of So You Think You Can Dance alongside other judges.

The Emmy-nominated director, producer, and author reportedly inked a deal with streaming aggregator Cinedigm to launch the BOP (Born Out of Passion) Network. As per Deadline, she is also working on her new talent show, Icon. The show's tagline says :

"She, alongside various celebrity judges, will handpick 11 artists to participate in an arduous, transformative 11-week artist development camp to challenge and elevate their artistry as a singer, dancer, and entertainer."

Fox is currently airing an all-new season with new judges with the promise of scintillating performances on the show. Produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC, Rosie Seitchik, Nigel Lythgoe, and Jeff Thacker are the show's executive producers, which airs on Wednesday at 9 pm ET/PT.

Edited by Sayati Das