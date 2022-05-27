Who is Julian Burzynski from Dancing With Myself? Meet the TikTok star with a backstory of being bullied

Dancing With Myself, described as a new show with “a series of high-energy dance challenges," is all set to air on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 10/9c on NBC. The show, inspired by dance trends on TikTok, will feature amateur dancers competing to win the title of the best dancer.

Dancing With Myself will involve contestants competing in dance challenges that will be designed and demonstrated by the celebrity creators on the show, namely YouTube star Liza Koshy, pop icons Shakira and Nick Jonas, and host Camille Kostek.

One of the contestants who will participate in Dancing With Myself is the famous TikTok star Julian Burzynski, who has made millions of people laugh with his acting skills.

All about TikTok star Julian Burzynski from Dancing With Myself

Hailing from Los Angeles, Julian Burzynski is a renowned TikTok star who makes people laugh with his re-enactment of popular movie and TV scenes. Burzynski was “severely bullied up until high school,” but “was always comforted” by his “amazing parents and movies.' So, he created his TikTok account to make those people smile “who may not be having the best time right now.”

Speaking about his passion to Vogue, Burzynski said:

“No matter how miserable I was from being called names or getting laughed at for how I looked, I always escaped those negative feelings when I got to watch movies. That’s why I wanted to become an actor: So I could be a storyteller and share my story and help others like me feel not so alone.”

He further added:

“So in this feeling of nostalgia, I decided that I was going to make these fantasies a reality, and TikTok was the platform that allowed me to do that. I wanted to bring laughter and smiles, and a feeling of safety to anyone who was also feeling lost at this time. And with a few wigs, a ring light, and my heart, that’s what I did.”

A 2017 graduate of Elon University with a B.F.A. in musical theater, Burzynski has showcased his talent to his 2.9 million followers on TikTok by re-enacting scenes from TV shows and films like First Wives Club, The Devil Wears Prada, Schitt’s Creek, Bob’s Burgers, Hocus Pocus, Miss Congeniality, and Jersey Shore, among others.

Burzynski tries to embody every character to the tee, right from the character’s body language including their "breath and the movement" to expressions, costumes and wigs.

The 28-years-old content creator, actor, singer, dancer, and comedian filmed his first TikTok with his mother in which their “lip-syncing was all over the place.” Later, one of his most viral videos, with 20.3 million views on TikTok, featured his mother and him dancing in skirts.

Burzynski will try to win over the judges and the audience with his smooth moves and acting skills in Dancing With Myself, hoping to emerge as the winner.

Tune in on Tuesday, May 31, to watch Dancing With Myself on NBC, or stream it the next day on NBC.com or Peacock.

