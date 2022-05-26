MasterChef Season 12 premiere: Who got the white aprons in round 1 auditions?

The much-awaited MasterChef season 12 started with great enthusiasm. Previous season contestants were thrilled to be back in the kitchen for a second chance to redeem themselves and win the Masterchef title, $250,000 cash prize, and a state-of-the-art Viking kitchen. On the premiere, only 6 contestants got the white apron, namely Brandi, Derrick, Emily, Shanika, Christian, Amanda.

All about MasterChef Season 12 premiere episode

Out of the 40 contestants, only 20 contestants will get the white apron after impressing the judges with their delectable dishes.

The completion started with the first four contestants - Derrick Peltz (Season 6), Brandi Mudd (Season 7), Natasha (Season 4), and Adrien (Season 2).

Derrick bought crab and ricotta squid ink agnolotti in the first round with tarragon butter-poached lobster, uni, and lobster cream sauce. Brandi presented seared venison loins with acorn squash puree, blackberry demi-glace, and pickled blackberries.

Natasha served a deconstructed cheesecake with brown butter crumbs, lemon and raspberry filling. And Adrien served New York strip with potato crumble, cactus pico, and bone marrow salsa macha.

Next up was season 9 participants: Lindsay, Shanika, Julia, and Emily.

Lindsay presented chicken and dumplings, Parisian-style gnocchi, chicken roulade, and pan gravy.

Shanika came up with her strawberry arancini with honey goat cheese filling and strawberry balsamic reduction.

Julia served Italian almond cake with espresso mascarpone mousse, braised cherries, and almond glass.

After this, Emily plated a crab and mascarpone tortellini in a lemon beurre blanc with seasoned crab salad for the judges.

Lastly, Lexy (Season 11), Wuta (Season 10), Amanda Saab (Season 6), and Christian Green (Season 5) were called up to prepare a meal in 45 minutes.

Lexy bought pan-seared scallops with fried calamari and lemon cream sauce for the table. Wuta served a shrimp burger with chili garlic sriracha aioli and homemade tots.

Amanda came up with zaatar olive oil cake with lemon sesame snow and pulled sugar. And Christian made bourbon-glazed salmon with creamy mashed potatoes and sauteed garlic spinach.

MasterChef season 12 details:

MasterChef series is produced by One Potato, Two Potato, and Endemol Shine North America. The show is based on a format devised by Franc Roddam. Gordon Ramsay, Natalka Znak, Sharon Levy, and Danny Schrader, among others, serve as Executive producers of the show.

The new edition of MasterChef Season 12, titled MasterChef: Back to Win, premiered on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Fox with a "new batch of talented home cooks," among which a few chefs have already made it to the next round of the competition after getting white aprons in round 1 of the audition.

Award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich, and acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez will judge the contestants' dishes in season 12.

Tune in next Wednesday on Fox to find out which other contestants will receive white aprons from the judges on season 12. The show can also be streamed on Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN+. It can be viewed on other TV services, including YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo TV, Philo, and DirecTV Stream.

Edited by Suchitra