MasterChef Season 12 guest judges’ list: Christine Ha, Wolfgang Puck and other chefs to appear in FOX’s culinary show

Grab your aprons, people, because MasterChef Season 12 is almost here. MasterChef Season 12, which premieres this week on Wednesday, will see Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich returning as judges after Season 11 of the show.

In a recent promo of MasterChef, we see three confirmed guest cooks who will come this season to challenge the contestants to perform better: Shaun O’Neale, Christine Ha, and Wolfgang Puck.

The show features chefs from different states of the USA competing against each other by finishing cooking challenges.

About the MasterChef guest judges

MasterChef Season 12 will feature 20 contestants returning to the kitchen to win the prize money of $250,000.

Shaun O’Neale

Shaun O' Neale is the winner of MasterChef Season 7, winning the prize money and a deal to publish his cookbook.

Shaun is a self-taught cook and was a DJ in Las Vegas before his appearance on the show in 2016. Shaun is the author of My Modern American Table: Recipes for Inspired Home Cooks and is currently a member of Macy's Culinary Council.

Christine Ha

Christine Ha is the show's Season 3 winner and was the first visually-impaired contestant. Residing in Houston with her husband, her book Recipes from My Home Kitchen: Asian and American Comfort Food became a bestseller in 2013.

Christine holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas and a Master's of Fine Arts degree, which she did from the University of Houston. She owns two restaurants: The Blind Goat and Xin Chao.

Wolfgang Puck

Best known for his version of the House Smoked Salmon Pizza, Wolfgang Puck is one of America's most prominent celebrity chefs. Puck got inspired to be a cook by his mother, Maria, who was a restaurant chef. He shifted from Austria to France, where he worked in many restaurants, and eventually settled down in America.

He is the author of the 1981 book Modern French Cooking for the American Kitchen. He owns many famous restaurants like Spargo and his catering service, named Wolfgang Puck Catering, for exclusive corporate leaders and entertainment stars.

About MasterChef Judges

The culinary reality TV competition is being judged this season by Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich.

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is a British chef, food critic, and television personality. He enrolled in North Oxfordshire Technical College when he was 19 and studied to be a chef. He went on to work in many restaurants after this, including eateries in France. He is the founder of a chain of restaurants called Gordon Ramsay Restaurants. He is known for his bluntness on cooking shows.

Since its inception, he has been a judge on the show for the past 12 seasons.

Aarón Sánchez

Aarón Sánchez is a Mexican celebrity chef, television personality, and author of two cookbooks. Sánchez is deeply involved in social work and is the founder of the Aarón Sánchez Scholarship Fund. He studied culinary arts at Johnson & Wales University.

Aaron has been a judge on the show since Season 8, along with the show's Junior version for the past two seasons.

Joe Bastianich

Joe, his wife, and his mother co-own 30 restaurants, including many in Italy. He is the co-author of two books, including his memoir, which was a New York Times Bestseller.

Joe has been a judge of the show for 9 seasons.

MasterChef Season 12 will premiere on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, on Fox at 08:00 PM ET.

