What time will MasterChef Season 12 premiere? Release date, format and more about FOX’s culinary show

MasterChef Season 12 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox with a "new batch of talented home cooks." The new season will feature 20 former contestants returning for another shot at winning the coveted title and prize money of $250,000.

The new edition of the show MasterChef: Back to Win will showcase contestants from previous seasons, including MasterChef Junior. Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Aarón Sánchez will judge the chefs and their dishes to decide which previous contestant cantake away the crown this time. The show will also feature guest cooks who will challenge the contestants and put their culinary skills to the test.

All about MasterChef Season 12

MasterChef Season 12 will premiere on Wednesday, May 25, with previous seasons’ chefs from different states of the USA competing to present the best dishes in front of the judges.

In the preview for the season, judge Gordon Ramsay seemed highly impressed with every chef, especially MasterChef Junior contestants Dara Yu and Shayne Wells, who competed in Season 1 and Season 5 respectively. He said:

“The big shock for me was witnessing two of the incredible MasterChef Juniors, now adults, competing in Back to Win. Boy are they good, and when I say good I mean good like there is no tomorrow.”

Season 12 promises to be very different from earlier installments when it comes to the premise. Instead of inviting new contestants from across the country to compete, like in earlier seasons, MasterChef Season 12 is bringing back its previous seasons' contestants to give them a second chance to win the title of the show. However, the format of the competition will largely remain the same.

The contestant who emerges as the winner of the cooking competition will win the title of MasterChef, a state-of-the-art Viking kitchen, and a $250,000 cash prize.

Award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich will form the core judges' panel. They will be joined by several guest judges on the show, including Season 3 winner Christine Ha, Season 7 winner Shaun O’Neale, and renowned chef Wolfgang Puck.

20 contestants will compete in MasterChef Season 12

The following contestants will participate this season:

Samantha Daily (Season 9) Alejandro Valdivia (Season 11) Cate Meade (Season 8) Amanda Saab (Season 6, Christian Green (Season 5) Bowen Li (Season 9) Shanika Patterson (Season 9) Emily Hallock (Season 9) Tommy Walton (Season 6) Michael Silverstein (Season 10) Derrick Peltz (Season 6) Shelly Flash (Season 6) Brandi Mudd (Season 7) Bri Baker (Season 10) Willie Mike (Season 5) Fred Chang (Season 10) Stephen Lee (Season 6) Gabriel Lewis (Season 8) Dara Yu (MasterChef Junior Season 1) Shayne Wells (MasterChef Junior Season 5)

The previous season, MasterChef: Legends, ended in September 2021 and it saw former physical therapist Kelsey Murphy emerging as the winner.

Based on a format devised by Franc Roddam, the series is produced by One Potato Two Potato, and Endemol Shine North America. Executive producers include Gordon Ramsay, Natalka Znak, Sharon Levy, and Danny Schrader among others.

Tune in on Wednesday, May 25, to witness yet another brilliant season of MasterChef on Fox. The show can also be streamed on ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney Plus with a suitable subscription plan. MasterChef Season 12 can be viewed on other TV services including Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV, Sling, and DirecTV Stream.

