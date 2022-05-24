What is Dara Yu’s YouTube name? MasterChef Season 12 contestant’s life after losing franchise’s Junior Edition explored

MasterChef is back for its 12th season, with former contestants returning for another shot at winning the coveted title. The new edition of the show, MasterChef: Back to Win, will feature chefs from previous seasons, including MasterChef Junior.

One such chef is Dara Yu, who will return for the franchise’s new show. She is the runner-up of Season 1 of the franchise's junior edition. Yu has a YouTube channel named Dara The Bow Girl, with 3.22K subscribers when publishing this article.

Dara Yu’s life after MasterChef Junior

After the competition in 2013, Dara Yu started her YouTube channel, Dara The Bow Girl, in 2014 to share her food tutorial videos with her fans. Additionally, she created a special cooking series by DreamWorksTV, did recipe development for The Hershey Company, and contributed to Girls’ Life Magazine.

In 2017, she worked part-time as a Pastry cook at Dominique Ansel Bakery in Los Angeles for 9 months.

She completed her high school and joined the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, in 2019 and “graduated with High Honors from the Baking and Pastry Arts Associates program” after two years.

While at the Institute, Dara Yu worked at Apple Pie Bakery, volunteered at NYC Food and Wine, was a content creator for CIA marketing, and was a PR manager for student governments, along with a few other things.

After the Culinary Institute of America, she joined The Gourmandise School of Sweets & Savories in Santa Monica, United States, in January 2022 as a part-time Chef Instructor.

Even today, she continues to host demos at many food-related conventions and cooking schools.

All about MasterChef Junior's Dara Yu

After watching her mother and grandmother create mouth-watering dishes in the kitchen, Dara Yu began exploring her cooking skills when she was just 7-years old.

The runner-up in Season 1 of MasterChef Junior, Dara Yu was the first Asian-American contestant on the show in 2013. The then 12-year-old girl, who was known as Dara the Bow Girl for her trademark red hair bow, made it to the show's finale after impressing the judges with her culinary skills.

However, she lost to fellow chef Alexander Weiss in the show's finale.

After her stint on the FOX show, Dara Yu worked towards enhancing her skills. Speaking to HuffPost, she said:

“Going into the show, cooking was a hobby. Coming out of the show, I knew it was going to be my career.”

She will now be seen once again on the small screen, competing alongside the other winners of the franchise for another shot at winning the title of the show. One of her favorite judges, Gordon Ramsay, will judge her dishes along with Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich.

